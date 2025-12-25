Things have gone from bad to worse for the Kansas City Chiefs, who now face the unenviable task of taking on the Denver Broncos while starting a third-string quarterback. Star Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL shortly before Kansas City was eliminated from postseason contention, and backup Gardner Minshew was lost for the remainder of the season in Sunday's loss to the lowly Tennessee Titans. Chris Oladokun will therefore be called upon to make his first NFL start against the fearsome 12-3 Broncos on Christmas. Which players make for the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Week 17's Denver vs. Kansas City matchup? We've identified two strong plays.

We've picked one player from each side to score, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Broncos vs. Chiefs anytime touchdown scorer props:

Courtland Sutton anytime TD

The Broncos' top wideout has scored in three of the last four games. The spread for this game is huge given the near-complete unknown under center for Kansas City, and the Broncos could therefore spend most of their time on offense running, but Bo Nix should put the ball in the air early on. There's also a version of this game where Sean Payton wants to carpet bomb Arrowhead Field with touchdowns to put an exclamation point on his team's ascent as the new superpower in the division. If someone's going to score a receiving touchdown for Denver, it's likely to be Sutton.

Xavier Worthy anytime TD

The prices for Chiefs touchdowns on the DraftKings anytime TD board are astounding. There's clearly very little faith in Kansas City's ability to move the ball against the Denver defense and do anything more than kick some field goals. To be fair, that's likely warranted -- Oladokun is a 28-year-old third-stringer and making his first NFL start. But with Rashee Rice likely out, Worthy would be the top wideout in the offense. It's difficult to resist putting a little something on him at this price -- he can always rip off a zip to the end zone.

There may not be more than a single touchdown for the Chiefs in this game, so if we're going to roll the dice, I'd rather take a better number with Worthy than expect another installment of Isiah Pacheco being a one-man offense as he was against Tennessee. Andy Reid will have had time to scheme up some things for Oladokun.