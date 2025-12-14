Two first-place teams meet for one of the biggest games of NFL Week 15 when the Green Bay Packers visit the Denver Broncos. The Packers lead the NFC North at 9-3-1, while the Broncos are an incredible 11-2 in the AFC West despite at-times erratic play from quarterback Bo Nix. This will be a hotly contested game with both sides looking to open up distance in their respective divisional races. But which players represent the best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets? We've identified two strong plays.

Top Packers vs. Broncos anytime touchdown scorer props:

Christian Watson anytime TD

After being sidelined until late October, Watson has five touchdowns in his last four games and three in his last two. There's clearly a connection here with Jordan Love, who needed a go-to weapon after Tucker Kraft was lost for the season. This is about as hot as a receiver can get, and while the Denver defense has been excellent, Watson is capable of scoring six points on Sunday. You may want to ride this wave before it hits the shore.

Courtland Sutton anytime TD

Sutton is overdue for a big game, and while the Green Bay defense is difficult to have such an outing against, Sean Payton will have a good plan to win this game at home. Micah Parsons may have Nix running for his life, but Sutton is a true WR1 and is live to score at any moment (if Nix can actually get him the ball). Look for Sutton to catch something and get into the painted grass.