Two AFC East teams moving in opposite directions meet this Sunday when the 2-7 Miami Dolphins host the 6-2 Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins are already playing out the string with a serious rebuild looming on the horizon in the coming offseason, while the Bills once again have Super Bowl aspirations and just defeated the mighty Kansas City Chiefs. We've identified two standout anytime touchdown scorer props for Sunday's game for readers looking to get into NFL betting.

Here's a look at our favorite anytime touchdown scorer bets for Bills vs. Dolphins, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Head to SportsLine for a full game forecast for Buffalo vs. Miami and more NFL player prop recommendations.

Top Bills vs. Dolphins anytime touchdown scorer props:

Dalton Kincaid (+260)

The big tight end leads the Bills in receiving touchdowns and is third in receptions. Kincaid is exactly the kind of bruising weapon that can hurt the Dolphins, who are one of the worst units in the league at preventing tight ends from scoring. Buffalo should be in the red zone early and often on Sunday. Look for Josh Allen to feed his tight end when the offense gets there.

Ollie Gordon II (+500)

This is a bit of a dart throw -- especially with Gordon leaving his last game early and now appearing on the injury report -- but the rookie is an interesting young running back who could have access to a bigger role in the Miami offense, and he claims his ankle's alright. There's no question that this is De'Von Achane's backfield, but the Dolphins are 2-7 and are likely heading into a major rebuild. This is the time to see which players will be part of the team's long-term plans. Gordon earned 10 carries in a Week 8 win over the Falcons (a blowout, to be fair), so Mike McDaniel isn't afraid to give him the ball. Gordon also got nine carries the last time these two teams met. It's a dart throw, but it's a good one at this number.