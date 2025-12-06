If you like gunslinger NFL quarterbacks, you'll love Week 14's Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup. Josh Allen and the Bills need to start banking wins in a hurry to get back into the middle of the playoff race but taking on Joe Burrow and the Bengals isn't exactly easy, even if Cincinnati is having a down year. Which players represent the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Buffalo vs. Cincinnati? We've identified two strong options at DraftKings.

For more advice on anytime touchdown scorer props, be sure to check out our NFL betting guide. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Bills vs. Bengals for analysis, expert picks and more.

Top Bills vs. Bengals anytime touchdown scorer props:

Tee Higgins (+185)

Being the second fiddle to Ja'Marr Chase can be a difficult task at times, but Higgins has managed to keep eating in the Cincinnati offense -- at least when it comes to scoring touchdowns, which is all we care about right now. Chase has actually blanked in his last four games despite posting some hefty yardage totals, and while he's unquestionably due, we'd rather back someone at nearly +200 than at Chase's minus price. Higgins is working through concussion protocol, so it might be worth waiting until he's officially cleared to make this bet.

Dalton Kincaid (+225)

Getting Allen's security blanket at this price feels like a bit of a gift. Interestingly, Kincaid has only scored at home so far this season, and this game is at Orchard Park. Causation doesn't equal correlation, of course, but this game has all the makings of a shootout and Kincaid feels like a great pick to get a touchdown if the star QBs are trading haymakers.