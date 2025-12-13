If the Buffalo Bills are going to have any chance of winning their sixth AFC East title in a row, they'll have to snap the NFL's longest active winning streak. The New England Patriots hold the top spot in the AFC East, AFC and entire NFL at 11-2 and are winners of 10 in a row, with one of those victories a 23-20 win over the Bills in Buffalo. The Bills are 9-4 and are looking to win their third game in a row as they head to Foxboro for this pivotal AFC East clash that's one of the top games of the entire Week 15 slate.

These are two of the best offenses the NFL has to offer, with Buffalo fifth in points per game and New England not far behind at seventh. The Pats also boast the fifth-best scoring defense in the NFL, while the Bills are 14th in that category. So where are the touchdowns going to come from? With elite quarterbacks leading both offenses, we should see a good amount of points on the board, and as such, we've picked one anytime touchdown scorer for each team with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For more NFL betting tips and advice, including for anytime touchdown scorer props, check out our NFL betting guide. And also check out the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Bills-Patriots.

Top Bills vs. Patriots anytime touchdown scorer props:

Dalton Kincaid (+250)

We obviously should go with cornerback Christian Benford, who has a defensive score in each of the Bills' last two games (Bills defense and special teams is +550 as an ATD scorer at DraftKings), but we'll instead go with a reliable figure on offense. Even with missing four games this year with a hamstring injury, Kincaid leads the Bills in receiving touchdowns with five. That fifth one came in Week 14 in a wild comeback win over the Bengals, and while Kincaid didn't score in this last matchup with the Patriots, he did go for 108 yards on six catches. Add that all up and Kincaid presents real value at these odds in this matchup as Josh Allen will surely be looking his way in critical situations.

Stefon Diggs (+135)

Is the "revenge game" angle played out? Yeah, probably -- plus, it seems like Diggs doesn't really have that much animosity for the way his time in Buffalo went. That being said, players always seem to have a bit more of an edge when playing a former team, and Diggs went for a season-high 146 yards the last time these teams squared off. Drake Maye clearly values his veteran wideout, and Diggs for the most part has reciprocated with his play this year. He has just three scores on the year, but Diggs presents a strong floor given his role in New England's offense.