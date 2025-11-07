Both the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts enter their Week 10 matchup in the 2025 NFL season looking to recover from losses in Week 9. The Falcons mounted a strong comeback but ultimately fell short against the Patriots thanks to a missed extra point, while the Colts looked like a shell of themselves in a setback against the Steelers. Indianapolis leads the league in scoring, and if Atlanta wants to keep up, it'll have to put up plenty of points. That means touchdowns, and in turn, plenty of options for bettors when it comes to picking anytime touchdown scorers for this Berlin contest.

We'll dish our best bets for anytime touchdown scorers in Falcons vs. Colts with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a full game forecast for Falcons vs. Colts and NFL player prop recommendations, visit the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Falcons vs. Colts anytime touchdown scorer props:

Bijan Robinson (-145)

If the Falcons want to keep Indianapolis' offense off the field for more time, handing the ball to Robinson is a prudent strategy. The all-around star running back is the focal point of Atlanta's offense and the Falcons need him to have a big day if they want to pull off the win. Robinson has failed to top 50 rushing yards in each of the last three games, so you know he's itching to make amends in Week 10. He also hasn't scored a touchdown in the last two weeks, so this seems like a prime spot for him to re-discover the end zone.

Daniel Jones (+280)

Jones has quietly rushed for five touchdowns this season, which is already the second-highest mark of his career with eight games left to play. The quarterback has made the most of his opportunity in this Indianapolis offense, which is clicking like few expected. Even though Jonathan Taylor is a prime candidate to get the short-yardage work near the goal line, his -310 price point is not worth betting on. Jones offers more value and he's been getting the nod enough times for this wager to pay off.