Instead of getting a matchup between two of the top picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, Week 16's clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins will have a different look at quarterback, as instead of Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow and Co. will face rookie Quinn Ewers in his first NFL start. Tagovailoa has been benched, which may put an end to his six-year run as the Dolphins' starting quarterback. The good news for Ewers and Miami is that this is as ideal of a landing spot as you could hope for given the Bengals rank 32nd in both yards and points allowed.

The addition of Ewers to the lineup adds a different wrinkle to this matchup of two teams eliminated from playoff contention. We know the Bengals have plenty of offensive firepower, but what will Miami's offense look like with Ewers facing Cincinnati's struggling defense? We've identified one anytime touchdown scorer from each team, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Be sure to check out our NFL betting guide for more betting tips and advice, including for anytime touchdown scorer props, and also take a look at the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Bengals vs. Dolphins for more analysis, including prop recommendations and expert picks.

Top Bengals vs. Dolphins anytime touchdown scorer props:

Chase Brown anytime TD

Brown has recovered after a slow start to the year to put together a solid campaign as Cincinnati's lead back. He's got 780 yards on the ground, but he also is great out of the backfield with 58 catches for 336 yards. Brown has had at least 19 touchdowns in five of his last six games, so the volume is there in both the run and pass game for him to make an impact. Miami ranks 27th against the run, so Brown could be in line for a big day in terms of touches, as well.

Darren Waller anytime TD

Even with Ewers inserted into the starting lineup, Waller is worthy of your attention this week. The Bengals are horrific when it comes to defending tight ends, having allowed a whopping 15 touchdowns to the position this year. Additionally, Waller, when healthy, is a clear focal point of this offense. He scored two touchdowns last week and has six in just six games played this year. This is an ideal matchup for the veteran against a struggling Cincinnati pass defense, and Ewers should look his way quite a bit in this one as a security blanket of sorts.