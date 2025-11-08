Two of the best teams in the NFC will meet in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season when the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers, despite being shorthanded, beat the Rams in Los Angeles on a Thursday night in Week 5. They sit at 6-3 on the season, while the Rams and Seahawks are both 6-2 after having a bye two weeks ago. Four different players scored in the first meeting between these squads, so who will be finding the end zone in the rematch?

Let's take a look at some of the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Rams vs. 49ers in Week 10, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you'd like a full game forecast for Rams vs. 49ers and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Top Rams vs. 49ers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Davante Adams (-125)

Adams has five touchdowns over his last two games, which clearly isn't going to be sustainable over the full season. However, it's hard to bet against the veteran receiver heading into Week 10. Puka Nacua might be limited even if he does suit up, which means more looks for Adams. He's one of the best red zone targets in the league, which helps against a stout 49ers front.

George Kittle (+140)

Kittle was a no-show in his first game back from a hamstring injury, getting just two targets. He's gotten nine targets over the last two games and hauled in eight of them, including one touchdown. Kittle is a matchup problem for almost every defense and he's going to get looks, especially near the goal line. In 13 career games against the Rams, Kittle has six touchdowns.