Thanksgiving is a great day if you love turkey, argumentative relatives, way too much pie and the Detroit Lions. The Motor City Kitties are a longstanding fixture of the holiday, and they'll be in action once again on Thursday, this time against their NFC North rivals from Green Bay. The Packers and Lions both have seven wins, and both teams are behind the upstart Chicago Bears in the standings. This is sure to be a hard-fought game, with the winners having to work extra hard for their drumsticks. Which players represent the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Detroit vs. Green Bay? We've identified two strong selections.

We'll break down our favorite anytime touchdown scorer bets for Lions vs. Packers, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. If you're looking for a full game forecast for Lions vs. Packers and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Top Lions vs. Packers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Emanuel Wilson (-145)

Wilson exploded for two scores against the Vikings on Sunday in place of an injured Josh Jacobs. As of publication, it's not yet clear whether Jacobs will be available to play against the Lions, but one has to imagine Green Bay will want its star running back in the fold for such an important matchup. That being said, we like Wilson even if Jacobs plays, as Wilson absolutely earned himself some more playing time with the way he played against Minnesota. Jacobs may also be on a limited snap count. FanDuel currently has the same anytime TD odds for both Jacobs and Wilson, and Wilson's number could get even shorter if Jacobs is ruled out. You may want to wait and see, or play this as part of a parlay for maximum value. But given the dreary state of Green Bay's receiving corps, it's hard not to back a rushing option for the Packers.

David Montgomery (+140)

Jahmyr Gibbs just sliced the Giants open, but we'll pivot and back Montgomery instead. Green Bay's is far better against the run and will be much less likely to allow Gibbs to score from midfield, which means the Lions will spend more time in goal-to-go situations. That points towards a Montgomery touchdown. And with Knuckles being a plus-money option to Sonic's extremely short -190, the choice is easy.