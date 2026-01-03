The Chicago Bears are NFC North champs for the first time since 2020, and they wrap up their 2025 campaign against the Detroit Lions, who won the division each of the last two years. Detroit is fighting to finish above .500 as the Lions are missing out on the postseason this year, and they can play spoiler a bit on Sunday, as a Bears loss coupled with a win by the Philadelphia Eagles can drop Chicago from the No. 2 seed to No. 3 in the NFC.

Detroit enters Week 18 No. 3 in scoring offense while Chicago is No. 10, and the last time these teams met in Week 2, more than 70 total points were scored.

Top Lions vs. Bears anytime touchdown scorer props:

David Montgomery anytime TD

The Lions don't split carries between Montgomery and Gibbs like they used to, as Gibbs is clearly the go-to back for Dan Campbell's team. But with this being Week 18, Montgomery still being a solid No. 2 back and this being a matchup against his former team, the running back provides good value to find the end zone here. Even in a "down" year in terms of production and opportunity, Montgomery is averaging 4.5 yards per carry and has eight rushing touchdowns. He scored in this matchup back in Week 2, and there are a lot of factors working towards him scoring in Week 18 as well.

Colston Loveland anytime TD scorer

With the Bears dealing with some injuries to their receiving corps, their rookie tight end has stepped up lately. Loveland has at least four catches in four of his last six games, and he's caught all five of his touchdowns this season since the start of November. The Lions have allowed seven touchdowns to tight ends this year, and Loveland just had a big game with 94 yards and a score against San Francisco. Caleb Williams is developing chemistry with the Michigan product, which is certainly a good thing before the postseason begins.

