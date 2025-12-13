It's an NFC East showdown, but there will be little on the line Sunday when the New York Giants host the Washington Commanders. Both teams have been eliminated from the playoffs, and the Giants (2-11) are right in the mix for the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Commanders (3-10) could also land that coveted spot if a few things break their way. The Giants have lost seven in a row, but Jaxson Dart has given them some energy. Washington has lost eight in a row and is down Jayden Daniels thanks to another elbow injury.

The offenses are nothing special in this matchup, but only Cincinnati has been worse on defense than the Giants and Commanders. There should be some points scored, with only two other games boasting a higher point total at top sportsbooks for Week 15. So, which players will be getting into the endzone this week in New York vs. Washington? We've identified two strong selections for anytime touchdown scorer props for the NFL Week 15 meeting, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you're interested in a full game forecast for Giants vs. Commanders and more NFL player prop recommendations, head over to SportsLine.

Top Commanders vs. Giants anytime touchdown scorer props:

Commanders WR Deebo Samuel (+205)

Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson (+205)

Samuel doesn't have eye-popping numbers this season (62 receptions for 561 yards), but he can still make impact plays when he's healthy. The former 49er had 77 receiving yards and a 19-yard touchdown run in a 21-6 Week 1 victory against the Giants. New York allows 386 yards per game, second-most in the NFL, and has allowed the fourth-most yardage to wide receivers. The touchdown in Week 1 was Samuel's only rushing score of the season but he has five as a receiver, and he could get more carries against the league's second-worst rushing defense (154.2 yards per game). Samuel should get plenty of chances to find the endzone in this one.

Robinson has been one of the few bright spots for the Giants and has 166 receptions since the start of last season. The fourth-year pro blew up for 156 yards and a touchdown in an overtime loss to the Lions in Week 12. Robinson was bottled up a little bit against New England before last week's bye but while he had just 34 yards, he did snare seven receptions so Dart is keeping him in his sights. Robinson has 13 receptions of at least 20 yards this season, and he should be able to break free for a big play against a defense that struggles to make tackles.