The Green Bay Packers have already clinched a postseason spot, while the Baltimore Ravens have a slim chance to get in. The two teams collide on Saturday in Week 17 NFL action, and both sides could be without their starting quarterbacks. Jordan Love is questionable and in concussion protocol, while Lamar Jackson is doubtful with a back injury that forced him out of last week's game and kept him out of practice this week. With those doubts, which players make for the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Packers vs. Ravens? We've identified two strong plays.

We've selected one player from each team on the DraftKings ATD board. For a full game forecast for Packers vs. Ravens and more NFL player prop recommendations, check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Packers vs. Ravens anytime touchdown scorer props:

Derrick Henry anytime TD

Frankly, it's a gift that Henry's price doesn't start with a 2. Jackson looks quite unlikely to play, and that means the Baltimore offense could consist of John Harbaugh running Henry until he falls over. There's even more pressure to put the ball in Henry's hands after Harbaugh bewilderingly left Henry on the sideline for the end of last week's game. This price could be much uglier by kickoff.

Romeo Doubs anytime TD

Backing a receiver on a touchdown prop when his starting QB could be out is usually a hard ask, but Malik Willis looked more than up to the task when he stepped in for Love. The former Titans draft pick threw quite well, which makes me feel better about backing Doubs. Christian Watson popped up on the injury report on Thursday, so Doubs could be in for a bigger target share.