The Week 11 installment of Sunday Night Football offers a clash of the titans, as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Detroit Lions in what could be a preview of the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles have won three in a row, most recently an ugly Monday Night Football game with the Packers, but not all is well in the City of Brotherly Love as star wideout A.J. Brown is once again publicly unhappy with his role in the offense. The Lions, meanwhile, come off a 22-point drubbing of the Commanders. Which players make for the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Eagles vs. Lions? Is Brown one of them? We've identified two standout plays.

We'll go over which players we think have the best shot at finding the end zone in Philadelphia vs. Detroit, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. For a full game forecast for Eagles vs. Lions and more NFL player prop recommendations, be sure to take a look at the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Eagles vs. Lions anytime touchdown scorer props:

DeVonta Smith anytime touchdown scorer (+155)

It's tempting to go with the squeaky wheel narrative and say that Nick Sirianni will make sure his (ostensibly) top wideout gets a touchdown after yet another round of public bellyaching. But at some point, the Eagles' game plan speaks for itself, and Brown doesn't appear to be a huge part of it. Philadelphia has been passing more in recent weeks, but if we're going to pick a receiver to haul in a touchdown, it has to be Smith.

David Montgomery (+160)

Jahmyr Gibbs is the headline act in the Detroit backfield, but don't forget about Montgomery. The veteran is just as capable of punching a defense in the mouth -- he is the Knuckles to Gibbs' Sonic, after all. Both running backs are live to cash a touchdown prop, but we'll take the plus money value (Gibbs is -125) and look for Montgomery to get the ball in a red zone situation.