The Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles take the field on Friday, Nov. 28, with both sides leading their respective divisions. The Bears have won four in a row while the Eagles are hoping to bounce back after a massive collapse against the Cowboys in Week 12.

Chicago has been solid offensively in Ben Johnson's first season at the helm, ranking eight in scoring. The Bears have also been poor defensively, ranking 27th in points allowed per game. That gives the Eagles a chance to get their offense going, and it also means plenty of touchdown opportunities. We'll go over our top anytime touchdown scorer picks for Bears vs. Eagles, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For a full game forecast for Bears vs. Eagles and more NFL player prop recommendations, check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Bears vs. Eagles anytime touchdown scorer props

Jalen Hurts (-110)

Hurts had two rushing scores in last week's game and is basically an automatic touchdown if the ball is inside the 2-yard line. The Eagles quarterback has been getting designed runs from time to time, but expect that to pick up later in the season to bring a bit more flair to this offense. After starting off the season strong with rushing scores, Hurts has found the end zone in back-to-back contests on the ground. Look for him to keep that going against Chicago.

DeVonta Smith (+175)

It's almost like a roulette wheel trying to pick an Eagles receiver to find paydirt. Smith only has three touchdowns on the season but is routinely being targeted on deep balls and has been coming down with them more often than not. The Bears have been better defending the pass than the run, though establishing the ground game could open up some bigger play-action moments which favor Smith to score a touchdown in this contest.