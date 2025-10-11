Two of the top teams in the NFC face off in Week 6 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the San Francisco 49ers in a battle of 4-1 teams. The 49ers took down the Los Angeles Rams to take control of the NFC West last week, while the Bucs won a 38-35 thriller over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. There are stars set to take the field for both offenses, so who are the players you should target for anytime touchdown scorer props?

Before placing any ATD bets, be sure to check out our NFL betting guide for NFL betting tips and strategies, including on anytime touchdown scorers.

We'll be using DraftKings Sportsbook odds for these anytime touchdown scorer props for 49ers vs. Buccaneers. For even more picks, check out the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast 49ers-Buccaneers, including more player props.

Top 49ers vs. Buccaneers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Emeka Egbuka (+125)

The next great Ohio State receiver is here, and he suits up for the Bucs. What Emeka Egbuka has done so far in his brief NFL career is silly. The rookie is coming off consecutive 100-yard games and has already caught five touchdowns from Baker Mayfield. Additionally, Egbuka has at least one touchdown reception in four of his five NFL games. Surely San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will try to slow the rookie down, but no one has been able to so far -- Egbuka still caught a touchdown in his season-low 29-yard game in Week 2, and in the one game he didn't score, Egbuka had 85 yards. Mayfield is a gunslinger and will target his top weapons no matter what, and with Mike Evans out, Egbuka is clearly the top dog for Tampa Bay right now.

Jake Tonges (+280)

If you didn't know who Jake Tonges was before the season began, you're not alone. The fourth-year tight end had no catches before Week 1, when he nabbed three for San Francisco, including a game-winning touchdown. George Kittle hasn't played since Week 1, and Tonges has taken advantage of the larger role, catching 19 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Tonges has played well whether it's Brock Purdy or Mac Jones under center, and the Bucs just allowed two touchdowns to Seattle tight end AJ Barner last week.