The 7-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for their fifth NFC South crown in a row, but the Carolina Panthers are right on their heels at 7-6. With Carolina idle this week, a matchup against the 2-10 New Orleans Saints is a must-win game. As for those Saints, they've struggled mightily this year in Kellen Moore's first season running the show and are using these last few weeks to see if rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough is the guy at quarterback as the team is on track to have a top-five pick in the first round of April's NFL Draft.

Despite the 7-5 record, Tampa has struggled defensively, and the team actually has a negative point differential. That's good news for a Saints team looking for positive trends on offense. So who are the best bets to score touchdowns here? For this NFC South matchup, we've highlighted two anytime touchdown scorer props we think has good value to cash on Sunday. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For more NFL betting tips and advice, including anytime touchdown scorer props, check out our NFL betting guide. For more analysis, prop picks and expert best bets, take a look at the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Saints-Buccaneers.

Top Saints vs. Buccaneers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Juwan Johnson (+310)

The Saints' offense has struggled to find consistency regardless of who's under center, but Johnson, New Orleans' veteran tight end, has had a great year, ranking fifth among all right ends in receiving yards with 576. He's also shown some rapport with Shough, catching 23 passes for 261 yards in five Shough starts. Additionally, two of Johnson's three touchdown receptions this year have come from Shough.

The Bucs' defense is not nearly as good as we're used to seeing, and that unit has allowed six touchdowns to tight ends this year, including each of the last two weeks. Johnson also had 53 yards against Tampa earlier this year, so he's had success against this unit already this season.

Emeka Egbuka (+135)

Egbuka has cooled off tremendously after a red-hot start to his NFL career, and he actually has just one touchdown since Week 6 after catching five across his first five games. Egbuka still has been getting a ton of targets, though, as he has eight or more targets in each of his last six games. He's caught 50% or fewer of those passes in five of those contests. At some point, Egbuka will turn those looks into explosive plays and touchdowns again, so why not against a struggling Saints team?