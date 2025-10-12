The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs meet in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday Night Football in a matchup many felt could've been a Super Bowl preview a year ago. The Lions appear to have recaptured their 2024 form, winning four in a row and leading the NFL in scoring through five weeks. The Chiefs have dropped three games already and are 0-3 in one-score contests after being 11-0 in such games in 2024. It's expected to be a high-scoring contest with the total set at 52.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Which players will be finding paydirt in primetime? Here's our picks for best anytime touchdown scorers in Lions vs. Chiefs.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For a full model forecast of Lions vs. Chiefs and player prop recommendations, be sure to check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Lions vs. Chiefs anytime touchdown scorer props:

Amon-Ra St. Brown (+105)

St. Brown already has six touchdowns in five games this season, highlighted by a three-touchdown effort against the Bears in Week 2. He was held without a score in Detroit's last game against the Bengals, but St. Brown is likely to be targeted heavily in this game. The Chiefs blitz a lot, and they often look to eliminate big plays. That means the running backs and Jameson Williams could have a tough time getting open, which leads to Jared Goff looking for St. Brown more. The veteran is a major threat in the red zone and should be able to find openings when Kansas City tries to dial up the pressure.

Kareem Hunt (+130)

Hunt has established himself as the goal-to-go back for Kansas City, scoring two touchdowns a week ago against Jacksonville from 5 and 2 yards out. The Chiefs will mix in Isiah Pacheco and Brashard Smith, but the primary running threat so far this season has actually been Patrick Mahomes. He's leading the team with 190 rushing yards, and Hunt is next at 164 through five weeks. The Chiefs will lean on Hunt in the red zone, which makes him a better value play over Pacheco, Smith and Mahomes to get in the end zone.