Revenge will be the big talking point when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, as it will be Aaron Rodgers' first time taking on his former team since the messy split that saw the veteran replaced by Jordan Love. After a couple of forgettable seasons in New York, Rodgers once again looks capable as a Steeler and will undoubtedly relish the chance to get one over on his former club. We've got two NFL anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Sunday Night Football, and no, Rodgers isn't one of them. If you're so inclined to bet on the creaky veteran scurrying into the end zone, he's +2700 to do so at FanDuel.

So who are our best anytime TD scorer picks for Steelers vs. Packers? Read on to find out.

Top Packers vs. Steelers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Matthew Golden (+195)

The explosive rookie has looked tantalizingly close to breaking out, and if there was ever a time to do so, it would be against a Steelers defense that's allowed the second most receiving yards per game (258.8). Golden can burn his way downfield and catch a long ball, and as we just saw last week in Thursday's Steelers vs. Bengals game, this Pittsburgh defense can be torched. Look for Golden to finally get a touchdown.

Pat Freiermuth (+340)

For a moment it looked as if Darnell Washington had finally established himself as the top dog among Pittsburgh's gaggle of tight ends, but Freiermuth exploded for 111 yards and two scores against Cincinanti. We only need one score here. Arthur Smith may have finally remembered that Freiermuth can move a little, and Rodgers seemed to enjoy getting the ball into the tight end's hands. Rodgers knows he has a good thing in Freiermuth, and we imagine he'll look his away again in a game Rodgers is hungry to win.