The New England Patriots have quickly become one of the surprise teams of the NFL season after capturing a statement win over the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Drake Maye looks like a potential star under center, and the Pats now have a chance to improve their record to 4-2 when they travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints in Week 6. But which anytime touchdown scorer props should bettors consider? We've picked out two anytime TD props for Patriots vs. Saints.

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. For a full model forecast of Patriots vs. Saints and player prop recommendations, be sure to check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Patriots vs. Saints anytime touchdown scorer props:

Stefon Diggs (+170)

New England's surge over the last two weeks has coincided with big performances from Diggs, who dropped 101 yards on the Panthers before tallying 146 against the Bills. The veteran wideout actually doesn't have a touchdown yet this season, but he'll get one in short order if he keeps performing like this. Diggs clearly has something going with Maye, so look for the two to connect in the end zone in the Big Easy.

Rashid Shaheed (+230)

Find someone who loves you the way Shaheed loves big touchdowns. The speedy wideout caught an 87-yard bomb for a score against the Giants, and while we can't say you should count on that sort of outcome again, Spencer Rattler isn't afraid to throw his way. Chris Olave will always be the top dog in the passing game here, but we like the value with Shaheed's odds.