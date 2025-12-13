Despite all of the team's injury issues, the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) find themselves just one game behind the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. An easy win is what San Francisco needs, and the Tennessee Titans (2-11) are just what the doctor ordered. This is a mismatch on paper, and will likely play out as such. But the Titans will still score points, which leads to a natural question -- which players represent the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for San Francisco vs. Tennessee? We've identified two strong plays.

We've selected one player from each team to back on the DraftKings anytime TD odds board. For more NFL betting tips and advice, check out our NFL betting guide. And be sure to check out the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for 49ers-Titans, along with expert picks for all NFL games.

Top 49ers vs. Titans anytime touchdown scorer props:

George Kittle anytime TD

Kittle is one of the more dangerous threats in the NFL when he's on the field. The San Francisco offense lives and dies with Christian McCaffrey, who is a staggering -295 to score, but Kittle has five touchdowns in just eight games played. Tennessee has allowed the fourth most points per game, so there should be plenty of chances for the star tight end to find the end zone.

Tony Pollard anytime TD

The veteran running back scored twice last time out against the Cleveland Browns, churning out 161 rushing yards in what was by far his strongest game of the season. It's always nice to get a team's lead running back at a decent price, so having Pollard in the 300s is a delight. This may come down by kickoff, but Pollard is worth a sprinkle at this rate.