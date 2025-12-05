With four victories between them, the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns will be playing out the string and looking to the draft when they meet Sunday at Huntington Bank Field. The Titans (1-11) are struggling behind rookie quarterback Cam Ward, while Cleveland (3-9) is trying to see if Shedeur Sanders will be part of their future. With by far the lowest total on the board in NFL Week 14 at just 33.5 points, scoring could be at a premium, but that means bettors who make an educated wager can cash in on an anytime touchdown scorer.

Keeping in mind that these aren't exactly offensive juggernauts, who are the best bets to find the end zone in this Browns vs. Titans matchup? We've selected one player for each team as an anytime touchdown scorer with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For more tips and advice on placing NFL bets, check out our NFL betting guide. And be sure to visit the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Titans vs. Browns for more analysis, including prop recommendations and expert picks.

Top Titans vs. Browns anytime touchdown scorer props

The rookie has already become one of the top 10 tight ends in the league, posting 51 receptions for 505 yards. Fannin scored his third touchdown of the season last week on a 34-yard pass from Sanders. Fannin has been targeted a team-high 11 times since his fellow rookie took over under center, and with Sanders set to remain the starter, their rapport should continue to develop.

Tennessee has the worst offense in the NFL, but the Browns aren't far behind (ahead?). Picking a TD scorer off an offense averaging 14 points is a fool's errand, so sprinkling a bit on a defense facing a rookie QB is the best bet with the solid payout. The Browns have turned the ball over 15 times, and Sanders has two interceptions in three games. If he continues to try to do too much, anything could happen, and the Titans have scored twice on defense this season.