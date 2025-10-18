The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots meet in Week 7 with the former making a change at head coach. Mike McCoy will take over the interim role after Brian Callahan was fired following a Week 6 loss to the Raiders. Meanwhile, former Titans coach and current Patriots coach Mike Vrabel makes his return to Nashville. Will the Titans be motivated by the new circumstances or will Vrabel's Pats continue their hot play of late?

We're looking at anytime touchdown scorer picks for Titans vs. Patriots, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you're interested in a full game forecast for Titans vs. Patriots and player prop recommendations, take a look at the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Patriots vs. Titans anytime touchdown scorer props:

Tony Pollard (+150)

Even with the change at quarterback, it's been a rough season for Pollard. His yards per carry is down, he's not seeing as much work in the passing game and the Titans aren't winning. However, Pollard has found paydirt a few times and this is actually a decent matchup for him. The Patriots are stout against the run, but that means he'll potentially see more receiving work here even with the return of Tyjae Spears.

Hunter Henry (+190)

Henry has had an up-and-down track record in New England, though Drake Maye's emergence as a quality passer is helping his cause this season. He's on pace to set career highs in yards and yards per catch, with touchdowns potentially also getting there. The Titans are actually decent against the pass but rank 26th in points allowed per game. Henry is becoming one of Maye's most trusted targets and he should get some looks in the red zone in Week 7.