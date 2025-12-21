The Denver Broncos have already clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs, and the Jacksonville Jaguars could soon join them after winning five straight to improve to 10-4. The two clubs meet in Denver in Week 16 for a potential playoffs preview and what should be a highly entertaining game. Jacksonville will badly want to win, and while Denver is already in the playoffs, the Broncos will still want to clinch the AFC West and the No. 1 seed. So which players are the best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Broncos vs. Jaguars? We've identified two strong plays.

Top Broncos vs. Jaguars anytime touchdown scorer props:

Jakobi Meyers anytime TD

Meyers has settled in well with the Jaguars after arriving via trade from Las Vegas. He'd scored in three straight games before coming up empty in Week 15, although he still managed 71 receiving yards. Jacksonville can clinch with a win here and a Colts loss in San Francisco (entirely possible with an ancient Philip Rivers starting), so Liam Coen could have Trevor Lawrence going for the jugular.

Troy Franklin anytime TD

Franklin caught a TD last week after blanking for three weeks. The second-year wideout has been a more than capable second fiddle to Courtland Sutton, and with Bo Nix back in gunslinger mode and Jacksonville's pass defense leaving something to be desired, this sets up as a tasty game for Franklin. We like him at this appealing price.