The Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos put up a combined 59 points in Week 4, and now they face off against one another in Philadelphia in Week 5. Even after their Week 4 scoring efforts, the total is a bit on the lower side at 43.5. So which players offer the best value for anytime touchdown scorer props in this contest?

If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide with the season underway.

We'll be using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to look at the top anytime touchdown scorer props. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Broncos-Eagles game, including more player props.

Top Broncos vs. Eagles anytime touchdown scorer props:

Jalen Hurts -165

Even though Hurts didn't score a rushing touchdown last week against the Buccaneers, DraftKings has still moved his anytime touchdown odds from -135 to -165 despite going up vs. a tougher defense in the Broncos. The value of Hurts' anytime touchdown odds is slowly disappearing, but I still think there's a little juice left to squeeze before this goes up to its rightful place of -200 territory. In his last 11 healthy games that he's started and finished, Hurts has found the end zone in nine of those contests. There's no such thing as a safe bet, but I'd give Hurts the best chance to score a rushing touchdown compared to anyone else this week—even over teammate Saquon Barkley, who has the same -165 odds.

Courtland Sutton +135

Since 2023, there are five wide receivers who have at least 15 games with 50 receiving yards and a touchdown: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Evans, Davante Adams... and Courtland Sutton. For my money's worth, Sutton is one of the most underrated wideouts in the league, and he's clearly the top target for Bo Nix in Denver's passing attack. The Eagles' secondary has allowed big performances from opposing teams' top wideouts the past two weeks, with Puka Nacua going 11-112-0 in Week 3 and Emeka Egbuka (with Mike Evans out and Chris Godwin making his season debut) putting up 4-101-1 last week. I think this is a very solid price for Sutton.