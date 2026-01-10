The Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) are back in the playoffs as they look to defend their Super Bowl trophy. Their first test? A battle with a familiar foe, the San Francisco 49ers (12-5), on Sunday for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. The Eagles have had a strange up-and-down year thanks in large part to inconsistencies on offense with neither the run game or passing clicking fully for extended periods of time. The 49ers, meanwhile, have battled a ton of injuries but still had a chance at the No. 1 seed before falling to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18.

The last time these teams faced off in the playoffs, the Eagles won 31-7 to advance to the Super Bowl where they fell to the Chiefs. Brock Purdy got hurt that game and the 49ers had nowhere to turn to on offense. With San Francisco almost certainly better off offensively this time around, who are the best anytime touchdown scorers for each team? We've identified one player for both the Eagles and 49ers who we feel has value to find the end zone on Sunday. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. If you want more NFL betting tips for the playoffs, including prop bets, be sure to check out our NFL betting guide. Visit the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for 49ers vs. Eagles.

Top 49ers vs. Eagles anytime touchdown scorer props:

Christian McCaffrey anytime TD

McCaffrey and the 49ers' offense picked a bad time to have maybe their worst game under Kyle Shanahan. San Francisco scored just three points in a loss to the Seahawks that gave Seattle the NFC's top seed and sent the 49ers to the Wild Card round. McCaffrey had a season-low 23 rushing yards and 57 total yards in that matchup. The Eagles have a great defense but they are susceptible to touchdowns on the ground, allowing 20 rushing scores to 14 passing touchdowns this year. Thirteen of those rushing touchdowns were by running backs, and three of those 14 passing touchdowns went to running backs. McCaffrey does it all for the 49ers' offense, making him the ideal target to score in this matchup.

Jalen Hurts anytime TD scorer

The 49ers have allowed just one rushing touchdown to quarterbacks this year, but it was to a mobile runner in New York's Jaxson Dart. The Eagles have a dual-threat guy of their own under center in Hurts and even in a down year, he rushed for eight scores this year. The "Tush Push" isn't as dominant as it once was, but it's still a weapon the Eagles will be sure to lean on in the red zone. Hurts can also hurt defenses on scrambles or designed runs and with the threat of Saquon Barkley in the backfield, opposing defenses can't exactly key in on Hurts' legs.

