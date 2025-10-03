The Detroit Lions have been on a roll since falling to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, and they get a Cincinnati Bengals squad that is reeling after back-to-back losses since Joe Burrow's injury. The Lions have one of the best offensive groups in the NFL, while the Bengals' pass-catching duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins is among the league's best. Which NFL player props should you be targeting at the top sportsbooks for this game?

Here, we dive into some of the best player props for Lions vs. Bengals in Week 5. In this matchup, we're going to focus on anytime touchdown scorer props.

David Montgomery anytime touchdown scorer (-185)

It's clear this is Jahmyr Gibbs' backfield, but Montgomery is still going to get his opportunities, especially in the red zone as he's the more bruising back of the two. Montgomery has three rushing scores to Gibbs' four, and Montgomery is averaging a whopping 5.7 yards per rush this year. Gibbs has a good chance to find the end zone too but there's better value with Montgomery, even with him priced at -185 right now.

Sam LaPorta anytime touchdown scorer (+205)

LaPorta is third in the Lions' pecking order in the passing game, but that hasn't translated to touchdowns just yet. The third-year tight end is third in targets, receptions and yards for Detroit, but he still has that big ole zero in the touchdown department. He's not alone, though, as outside of Amon-Ra St. Brown's six touchdowns, the Lions have just three passing scores on the year.

LaPorta is too good to go this long without finding paydirt and the Bengals had some problems recently with Minnesota's TJ Hockenson, who scored a touchdown in that matchup.

Ja'Marr Chase anytime touchdown scorer (+160)

The Bengals are a mess with Burrow out. Jake Browning played well in relief of Burrow in Week 2, but Cincy's had nothing cooking the last two weeks. Chase has just one receiving touchdown on the year, and that was in Week 2. Browning still will get Chase the ball, even though the two don't have the same chemistry as the dynamic Burrow-Chase connection. Chase doesn't just need to be in the red area to score, either, as he can take any pass the distance. At some point, Chase will break loose, and it would be silly of the Bengals to not get the ball in his hands as much as possible in order to try and keep up with Detroit's high-powered offense.