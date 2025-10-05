It's an AFC East showdown on Sunday Night Football, as the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots. This total currently sits at 49.5, which is tied with Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals for the highest total of any game on the Week 5 slate. So let's pick two players that we like to score touchdowns in this clash.

Top Patriots vs. Bills anytime touchdown scorer props:

James Cook (-210)

I get it, it's easy to scoff at a -210 price. But there can still be bets that are good values even when they're sizable favorites. Cook has scored touchdowns in all four games this season. Dating back to last season, he's found the end zone in his past eight games and in 11 of his past 12 contests. The one time he didn't score in that stretch was a 44-42 loss to the Rams last season where the Bills trailed by double digits for a good chunk of the game and Josh Allen scored three rushing touchdowns. That is the only game in Allen's career that he's punched in three touchdowns on the ground and with the Bills being 8.5-point favorites, it's tough to see them trailing by double digits for the majority of this upcoming contest.

Stefon Diggs (+205)

Who doesn't love a revenge game pick? When Diggs faced the Bills as a member of the Texans last season, he had six catches for 82 yards but did not find the end zone. After spending four years in Buffalo, I'm sure Diggs really wants to stick it to his former team in primetime. Diggs had his best game as a Patriot last weekend, tying a season-high with six receptions while recording a season-high 101 receiving yards against the Panthers.