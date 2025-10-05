The Detroit Lions have won three games in a row after dropping the season opener, scoring 124 combined points in their wins over the Bears, Ravens and Browns. They'll look to make it four games in a row when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals, who have dropped their last two contests with Jake Browning stepping in for Joe Burrow at quarterback. This matchup has lost considerable hype with Burrow's injury, but we can still expect a few players to score touchdowns in this contest.

Check out our NFL betting guide with the season underway to get tips and strategies when it comes to NFL betting, including on anytime touchdown scorers.

We'll be using DraftKings Sportsbook odds when it comes to anytime touchdown scorer props for Lions vs. Bengals. Here's the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Lions-Bengals, including more player props.

Top Lions vs. Bengals anytime touchdown scorer props:

David Montgomery -145

Jahmyr Gibbs to score 2+ touchdowns at +230 is worth more than backing him as an anytime scorer at -230, especially in what is projected to be a lopsided result in favor of the Lions. Montgomery continues to see significant work out of the backfield and remains a strong contender to take most of the goal line carries. The veteran was muted in Week 4 against the Browns, but he was phenomenal against Chicago and Baltimore. The Bengals just allowed the Broncos to get a 100-yard rusher for the first time since Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, so this Cincinnati run defense should be carved up. Montgomery is a strong candidate to find pay dirt, and he offers a better payout than his backfield mate Gibbs.

Jameson Williams +190

The deep ball simply hasn't been there for the Lions to start the season, outside of one play against the Bears. Williams has seen his production decline slightly in comparison to a season ago, when he had 289 yards and two scores through four weeks (214 yards and one touchdown this season). The problem is with targets, as opponents have tried to take away Detroit's ability to hit the home run. The Bengals are unlikely to have as much success as Cleveland and Baltimore in that department, and the Lions will eventually look to get their speedster going. I like Williams to get past Cincinnati's secondary once or twice in Week 5.