The Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos meet in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season with both teams coming off impressive wins. The Cowboys kept their offense humming in CeeDee Lamb's return, putting up 44 points on the Washington Commanders. The Broncos were stagnant for three quarters but exploded for 33 points in the fourth quarter to stun the Giants. These two units can put up points in bunches, and that's great news for NFL bettors looking to lock in anytime touchdown scorer picks for this matchup.

We'll take a look at some of the most likely candidates to find paydirt in Cowboys vs. Broncos, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Cowboys vs. Broncos anytime touchdown scorer props:

Javonte Williams (-120)

No one has benefitted from a change of scenery quite like Williams, who is the clear lead running back in Dallas' high-powered offense. Miles Sanders' injury and Jaydon Blue's inexperience coupled with Williams' production ensures significant volume, even in the red zone. He's second in rushing yards and tied for third in rushing touchdowns this season heading into a Week 8 revenge game against his former team. Back Williams to score.

Troy Franklin (+225)

Franklin has already surpassed his output from a season ago as the Broncos try to get him move invovled. He's got a great rapport with Bo Nix extending from their college days, and Dallas' defense is a sieve. Franklin has the ability to hit the deep play but can also work underneath and then use his speed to break away. He scored a touchdown last week and is on par with Courtland Sutton when it comes to target share, so he's worth backing at these odds relative to Denver's other receivers.