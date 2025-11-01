A pair of banged up NFC teams face off in Week 9 when the New York Giants welcome the San Francisco 49ers to town. The 49ers have managed those injuries well, all things considered, as they're 5-3 and firmly in the playoff hunt. The Giants, meanwhile, are 2-6 but at least have some life offensively now with rookie Jaxson Dart under center, though New York will now have to survive the rest of the season without Cam Skattebo, as the rookie running back is out for the rest of the year with an ankle injury after tallying seven total touchdowns in eight games.

The 49ers' injury problems are well known at this point. Brock Purdy has missed all but two games, George Kittle is back after missing five games, Brandon Aiyuk is still working his way back from injury and has yet to play this year and Ricky Pearsall has missed four games. And that's just on offense, as the Niners are without Nick Bosa and Fred Warner for the rest of the year on defense. Can they weather the storm again this week against a Giants team that just lost a key part of its offensive identity?

Even with both sides banged up and missing some key pieces offensively, there are quite a few intriguing anytime touchdown scorer options on each offense. Before you make any bets of your own, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide. Our comprehensive guide shares NFL betting tips and advice for bettors of all experience levels for a wide variety of bet types, including anytime touchdown scorer props.

We'll be using DraftKings Sportsbook odds for anytime touchdown scorer props for 49ers vs. Giants. Here's the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast 49ers-Giants, which includes a wide variety of player props.

Top 49ers vs. Giants anytime touchdown scorer props:

George Kittle (+130)

Jaxson Dart (+215)

Be it Mac Jones or Purdy under center, Kittle is a force to be reckoned with. The veteran tight end has just 68 receiving yards in three games this year, but he's found the end zone twice. Kittle has 33 receiving touchdowns dating back to 2021, and the Giants have been susceptible through the air, allowing the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL this year. Kittle's a matchup nightmare for any NFL defense, and New York's, quite frankly, isn't very good. Look for the star tight end to score his third touchdown of 2025.

Jaxson Dart (+215)

There's no sugarcoating it -- losing Skattebo really stinks for the Giants. The rookie back was an instant fan favorite for his physical style of football, and he also was a very good receiver with over 200 yards and two scores through the air. Skattebo did his best work near the goal line as he had seven rushing scores. With him out, Tyrone Tracy Jr. will be the lead back, but I think the team will lean more on Dart's legs near the goal line. Even playing alongside Skattebo, Dart has four rushing scores in his five starts. He has the size and mobility to use his legs to score touchdowns and move the chains, and we've seen Brian Daboll let the rookie run wild already this year. With Skattebo and star receiver Malik Nabers both out for the year, this is the Dart Show through and through, and he's New York's best bet to score touchdowns. I think we'll see that play out with his legs, especially this week against a tough 49ers defense.