Two playoff contenders collide in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season when the Pittsburgh Steelers head to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears. The Steelers are 6-4 heading into this clash, while the Bears are first in the NFC North at 7-3 in Ben Johnson's first season at the helm. Aaron Rodgers, the longtime Packers quarterback who has dominated Chicago in his career, is considered questionable to play in this game due to a wrist injury he suffered in Week 11. How will that impact Pittsburgh when it comes to finding the end zone? Will the Steelers be able to keep up with a Bears offense that ranks eighth in scoring this season?

We'll break down our favorite anytime touchdown scorer bets for Steelers vs. Bears, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you're looking for a full game forecast for Steelers vs. Bears and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Top Steelers vs. Bears anytime touchdown scorer props:

Jaylen Warren (-105)

Warren is also dealing with an injury, so his status is worth monitoring for the week. Mike Tomlin expressed optimism about his availability, and even with the emergence of Kenneth Gainwell, Warren is the lead back in this offense. The Steelers will want to establish the run to keep Chicago's offense off the field, so Warren is sure to get a heavy workload if he suits up. He's also a threat in the receiving game, and at these odds, he's a strong pick to find paydirt.

Rome Odunze (+130)

Odunze has cooled off substantially after scoring five touchdowns over the first four games, but he did catch a touchdown against the Giants two weeks ago. He's averaging 7.5 targets per game and has five games with eight or more targets, so the volume should be there. The matchup is incredibly favorable, too, as the Steelers are last in the league in pass defense. Look for Johnson to call some deep shots with Odunze on Sunday, and the receiver is elite when it comes to making contested catches.