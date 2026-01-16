The NFL playoffs' Divisional Round begins on Saturday with the Buffalo Bills visiting the Denver Broncos. Buffalo won a hotly contested wild-card game in Jacksonville to advance, while Denver earned a first-round bye by claiming the AFC's top seed. The Bills will need quarterback Josh Allen to once again play Superman, this time against one of the NFL's best defenses. Denver will also need a big game from the inconsistent Bo Nix. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

With a berth in the AFC Championship Game on the line, which players make for the best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Bills vs. Broncos? We've identified one strong play from each team at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you want more NFL betting tips for the playoffs, including prop bets, be sure to read our NFL betting guide. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Bills vs. Broncos.

Top Bills vs. Broncos anytime touchdown scorer props:

Josh Allen (-115)

Courtland Sutton (+210)

Josh Allen anytime TD

Bet on Allen to reach the end zone at DraftKings:

This isn't a particularly clever of sexy pick, given its obviousness and the juice associated with the bet. But it is indisputably a valid pick. Allen is the straw that stirs the drink for the Bills. He's the bedrock the entire Buffalo offense is built upon. And as we've seen, both over the last handful of years and specifically against the Jaguars last week, he has the power to singlehandedly drag his team over the line. The Bills, already hard up for receiving options, now have to deal with a stifling Denver defense. You and I both know that at some point in the second half, Allen will turn himself into a human torpedo and make a defender scream out in frustration. The juice is worth the squeeze.

Courtland Sutton anytime TD

Back Sutton to score at DraftKings:

Buffalo had the fifth-worst rushing defense in the NFL this season. So naturally, let's back a wide receiver.

That dismal rush defense is part of why R.J. Harvey has such an unpalatable anytime TD price, of course. We could also think about backing Nix to scramble for a score, but that's something the second-year quarterback doesn't do often enough for us to bet on it. Sutton, on the other hand, scores reasonably often enough. We're asking the Jekyll version of Nix to show up rather than the Hyde by backing this prop, but the price makes me comfortable enough to bank on Sean Payton guiding his quarterback to a productive afternoon.