The 2026 NFL season is finally here, which means there's no shortage of NFL betting opportunities, especially on Sunday, Sept. 13 -- the first Sunday slate of the year, with 13 games on tap. One of the most popular bet types when talking about the NFL is prop betting, and anytime touchdown bets are one of the most popular prop bets you can make at the best betting apps.

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We've got 13 NFL games taking place on Sunday, with 12 during the 1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET slates, so there are hundreds of anytime touchdown options available. Ahead of this loaded slate, we've selected six of our favorite anytime TD bets for Sunday, including a former MVP and an intriguing rookie receiver. Odds for these prop bets are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. For more NFL betting analysis, make sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say, as well as SportsLine's experts.

NFL Week 1 anytime touchdown scorer props:

Josh Allen anytime TD (+125)

It's a new era of Bills football as longtime head coach Sean McDermott is out, and Joe Brady has been promoted from offensive coordinator. He will make his head coaching debut against the Texans, who had one of the league's best defenses in 2026. This will be a big test for Brady and his quarterback, Allen, as Buffalo looks to get off to a hot start and finally get back to the Super Bowl after more than three decades watching the game from home.

Allen is not only one of the league's best passers, but he's an elite rusher who has scored at least 12 rushing touchdowns over the last three years, including 14 in 2025. Allen's legs are vital to the Bills' scoring and will be critical against a tough Houston defense that ranked second in scoring defense in 2025. When in doubt, let Allen get the job done with his legs, especially near the goal line, where his massive frame is very tough to bring down. Allen is the preseason favorite to win MVP, per FanDuel's NFL futures betting odds, and the Bills will need him to play like an MVP to beat a tough Houston squad.

De'Von Achane anytime TD (+110)

The Dolphins are projected to have one of the NFL's worst offenses, but don't tell that to Achane. The star back is the clear focal point of a new-look Miami offense that has a new coaching staff, quarterback and receiver room. Achane is the main returning player on this roster, and the Dolphins will lean on him all year, starting with a matchup against the Raiders.

Vegas had a disastrous 2025 campaign, finishing with the league's worst record. Defense was a major wart for the Raiders last year, when they gave up 22 rushing scores -- third-most in football. Achane scored eight times on the ground last year, and he's also a threat in the passing game. He had 488 receiving yards and four scores through the air.

This is a juicy matchup for Achane, even if there are major -- and legit -- questions about what Miami's offense can actually accomplish this season. That this comes in at plus money is a bit surprising given how talented Achane is, and someone has to score here. The Dolphins will certainly feature their prized back here as they look to get new head coach Jeff Hafley his first career win.

Omarion Hampton anytime TD (-145)

We often see skill players take massive steps forward in Year 2, and there's plenty of reason to be excited about Hampton heading into his second NFL season. The North Carolina product had 545 yards and four touchdowns in just nine games and he also caught 32 passes and a score. He should be the featured back in this offense ahead of Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell this year.

Hampton also gets the added bonus of the Chargers hiring Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator. McDaniel's Miami head coaching tenure wasn't the most impressive, but he's a respected offensive mind who regularly fields an elite run game. Hampton should thrive in this offense, and he'll start 2026 against a poor Arizona defense that gave up more than 2,100 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns last year. Look for the Chargers to showcase their lead back in this juicy matchup.

Emeka Egbuka anytime TD (+170)

It looked like Egbuka was going to be a force in 2025 after a red-hot start saw him pick up three 100-yard games and score six touchdowns over his first nine games. But Egbuka didn't score again after Week 9 and never had more than 64 yards in a game over his final eight contests. But the second-year Buccaneers receiver certainly has the trust of Baker Mayfield, and he'll be even more of a focal point in 2026 with Mike Evans now in San Francisco.

Egbuka and the Bucs kick off 2026 against the Bengals, who allowed 33 passing touchdowns last year. Cincy tried to overhaul its defense, but that should again be a substandard group. As such, Mayfield and Egbuka can begin 2026 on a high note, as the young wideout should be looked to in key situations like the red zone, as well as on deep shots down the field in Week 1 in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Carnell Tate anytime TD (+290)

There was no question the Titans needed offensive weapons this offseason after finishing 30th in points scored last year, and they hope to have found a true No. 1 receiver for second-year quarterback Cam Ward in the form of Tate. The Ohio State product was the first receiver taken this year, and he was the fourth overall pick. He had a fantastic career for the Buckeyes even though he often played second fiddle to the likes of Jeremiah Smith and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Tate should command a ton of looks from Ward all year, starting with a matchup against the lowly Jets, who gave up a league-high 36 passing touchdowns last year and almost impossibly didn't register a single interception. The New York secondary is a bit of a mess, and while we don't know if Ward can take a big leap in Year 2, we know Tate should be the beneficiary of a lot of targets. Ward should find his new toy early and often in Week 1, and Tate is a good target to find paydirt.

Dallas Goedert anytime TD (+210)

The Eagles are hoping a new-look offense under new play caller Sean Mannion reverses their fortunes after they finished 19th in scoring last year. The team will have to find new ways to push the ball down the field with A.J. Brown now in New England, but Philly returns an intriguing touchdown target in Goedert, who led the squad in receiving scores in 2025 with 11 in 15 games.

It should be safe to say that the Eagles will improve offensively in 2026. Goedert figures to be a big part of that with Brown gone, and he is a top player to watch in Week 1 as he and Philly match up with the Commanders in an NFC East tilt. Washington gave up 33 passing scores last year, which was the second-most in the league. The Commanders also gave up the second-most touchdowns to tight ends with 12, and Goedert scored one against them in Week 15 and didn't play against them in Week 18. Jalen Hurts is under a lot of pressure to perform in 2026, and he should look to his veteran tight end a lot this year, especially in the red area, where he's a very reliable option.

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