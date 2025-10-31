The Green Bay Packers are back at home in Week 9 after two weeks on the road, and they'll welcome the Carolina Panthers to town. The Packers are coming off a win over Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers in Week 8, while the Panthers try to recover from a disastrous 40-9 loss to the Bills. Is it worth backing any Panthers to score a touchdown in this game going up against Green Bay's vaunted defense, or should bettors stick to Packers players in this market?

Here's a look at our best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Panthers vs. Packers in Week 9 with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Panthers vs. Packers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Josh Jacobs (-150)

Jacobs has seen just 13 carries in each of the last two weeks as he works through some injuries and an illness, but he still managed to find the end zone in both games. In fact, he's scored a touchdown in all but one game this year and has a four-game touchdown streak. The Panthers are a slightly below-average defense, and Jacobs is going to get most of the work near the goal line. He's a strong contender to make it five games in a row with a score.

Christian Watson (+250)

Watson was back in the lineup in Week 8 and had a few key plays in Green Bay's win. With Jayden Reed still sidelined and Matthew Golden yet to break out, Watson can re-establish himself as the primary deep threat in this offense. The Panthers have been solid against the pass, but I expect Watson to get a few deep shot opportunities to test this defense on Sunday.