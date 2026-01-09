NFC North rivals face off for the third time in 2025 on Saturday with the winner advancing in the playoffs and the loser going home. The Chicago Bears (11-6) host this matchup with the Green Bay Packers (9-7-1) after winning the division for the first time since 2020. First-year head coach Ben Johnson has issued a quick turnaround in the Windy City, and he's hoping his team can pick up a second win over its archrival after pulling off a late, shocking win over the Packers a few weeks ago in a comeback effort that included an onside kick recovery.

If the Bears advance, they will face the highest-remaining seed in the field in the Divisional Round, and they will also get to host that game. If the Packers get the win, they head to Seattle next weekend for a matchup with the No. 1 Seattle Seahawks.

The last two matchups between these teams have been thrilling, with the Packers winning the first one 28-21 thanks to a fourth-down stop at the end of the game in Week 14, and the Bears winning the rematch in Week 16 after scoring 10 points in the final two minutes of regulation to set up a Caleb Williams touchdown to DJ Moore in overtime. So who will be scoring the touchdowns in this playoff matchup? We've identified one anytime touchdown scorer prop bet for each team, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. If you want more NFL betting tips for the postseason, check out our NFL betting guide. And be sure to visit the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Packers vs. Bears.

Top Packers vs. Bears anytime touchdown scorer props:

Josh Jacobs (-125)

DJ Moore (+360)

Josh Jacobs anytime TD

Jacobs was banged up in December, but based on his workload -- or lack thereof -- over the final two weeks, it's clear the Packers were getting him rested ahead of the postseason as he has been battling a lingering knee injury for quite a while. I wouldn't overthink it with Jacobs here, even after the slower finish to the regular season. He's been a touchdown machine during his time with the Packers, scoring 28 in his two seasons with Green Bay. Chicago ranks 27th against the run and allowed over 120 yards on the ground each of the final three weeks of the season. The Packers will almost certainly be leaning on Jacobs in a plus matchup.

DJ Moore anytime TD scorer

The last time we saw the Bears play the Packers, Williams hit Moore for the game-winning touchdown in overtime. It was a big moment for Moore, who has been a key part of Chicago's offense for years and who was held to one catch in the first meeting between these NFC North rivals. Moore ended the season on a low note, catching two total passes over the final two weeks of the year. But he's clearly a go-to target for Williams, and the Packers have allowed 18 touchdowns to receivers this year, including 10 over their final six games. At these odds, Moore's a great play.

