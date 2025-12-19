We've reached Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season, which both means that the playoff picture is becoming more and more clear and that we're starting to get games that aren't on Thursday, Sunday and Monday. There are two Saturday clashes on the Week 16 schedule, including a pivotal NFC North tilt between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. The Packers beat the Bears 28-21 two weeks ago, but Chicago rebounded with a thumping of the Cleveland Browns while Green Bay fell 34-26 to the Denver Broncos. Week 16's bout in Chicago will go a long way in determining the winner of the division.

Ahead of this rivalry showdown, we've picked one player from each team to score a touchdown, with anytime touchdown scorer odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Packers vs. Bears anytime touchdown scorer props:

Josh Jacobs anytime TD

Jacobs has been a touchdown machine during his time with the Packers, scoring 31 total touchdowns in 31 games with Green Bay (including the playoffs). He also has scored at least one touchdown in 19 of his last 22 games played. We're unlikely to get plus money with Jacobs any time soon, but there's still good value here. He scored against the Bears two weeks ago and had two total touchdowns last week against Denver. Jacobs is a key part of this Green Bay offense and it feels far better to back him rather than figure out which receiver will be Jordan Love's main target in a given week. Just be sure to keep an eye on Jacobs' status on Saturday as he's questionable to suit up.

D'Andre Swift anytime TD

Ben Johnson has taken the 1-2 punch approach at running back from his Detroit days to Chicago, with both Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai seeing a lot of touches each and every week. Monangai has at least 11 carries each of the last five weeks, but Swift remains the feature back and has also been more explosive and efficient of late. He's coming off a two-score outing against Cleveland and he averaged nearly 5.0 yards per carry against Green Bay two weeks ago. Both backs will get their looks but Swift should get the lion's share of snaps and touches, giving him a better shot at finding the end zone this week should he suit up as he, like Jacobs, is questionable.