The Philadelphia Eagles have suddenly dropped consecutive games and find themselves 4-2 heading into this Week 7 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. The Philly offense is struggling, and the defense just had a rough outing by allowing 34 points to the New York Giants last Thursday. Minnesota is coming off a bye after two weeks in Europe, and the Vikings are 3-2.

The Eagles need their top stars to perform well to get back on track, while the big question for the Vikings is under center as Carson Wentz has been starting in place of the injured JJ McCarthy. With all that in mind, what do the anytime touchdown scorer props look like for Eagles vs. Vikings?

Top Eagles vs. Vikings anytime touchdown scorer props:

Jalen Hurts (-110)

After finding the end zone 13 times as a rusher last year, Saquon Barkley has just three rushing scores so far in 2025. Meanwhile, Hurts' passing has left a lot to be desired, but he has five rushing scores of his own this year. The NFL said before the year that it was keeping a closer eye on the "tush push" for early offensive line movement. If the officials are looking for it, they're missing it. The Eagles are going to hammer that play near the goal line because it works, because officials miss calls and, maybe most notably, to get the most mileage out of it since it appears that play will get banned next offseason. With all that in mind, Hurts is a good bet to find the end zone with his legs against the Vikings.

Justin Jefferson (+125)

Jefferson continues to put up big numbers in the passing game regardless of who's throwing him the ball. In the two Europe games, he and Wentz connected 17 times for 249 yards. The only thing missing? A touchdown. Jefferson has 449 yards in five games but just one touchdown scored in 2025. That trend should get corrected at some point soon, and what better time than against an Eagles team that just allowed Jaxson Dart to look like Joe Montana? Whether Wentz or McCarthy starts, Jefferson is just one touch away from scoring. Look for him to find the end zone on Sunday.