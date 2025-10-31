The two top teams in the NFC North last year face off in a pivotal divisional clash this week when the 5-2 Detroit Lions welcome the 3-4 Minnesota Vikings to town. The Lions have once again looked like one of the best teams in the NFC after securing the No. 1 seed last year, while the Vikings have already lost more games than they did in all of 2024 as they navigate injuries at the quarterback position. 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who has been out since Week 2, is expected to get the start this week as Carson Wentz, who started in place of McCarthy, injured his shoulder and is out for the rest of 2025.

These teams have a ton of firepower offensively, and two of the best receivers in the NFL will be in this game with Justin Jefferson for Minnesota and Amon-Ra St. Brown for Detroit. Both are in the top 10 in receiving yards, and St. Brown is tied for the NFL lead in receiving touchdowns with seven. Are either of these stars among the best anytime touchdown bets for this Week 9 NFC North tilt?

Top Vikings vs. Lions anytime touchdown scorer props:

It's strange to think Jefferson, who fifth in the NFL in receiving yards, has just one touchdown this year. That's the truth as Jefferson has scored just once across seven games. What's worth noting, though, is despite Jefferson putting up a ton of yards with Wentz under center, his lone touchdown grab of 2025 came with McCarthy under center. That's a big part of the reasoning here to back Jefferson. The other part? Well, it's Jefferson. He's as dynamic of a receiver as there is, and he can find the end zone either in short-yardage spots in the red zone or from any part of the field. At some point, his touchdown luck is going to turn. Plus, this game may wind up going in the Lions' favor, meaning Minnesota airs it out quite a bit in the second half.

The Lions have 26 scrimmage touchdowns this year. Of those 26, 14 are by Gibbs and St. Brown, with each having seven on their respective ledgers. St. Brown has the longer odds of the two, but he's still minus odds, which you don't see much from receivers. Receiving touchdowns can be finicky, even when someone is finding paydirt as often as St. Brown is. As such, we'll back Gibbs, who has six rushing scores in addition to a receiving touchdown. Gibbs surpassed David Montgomery as the Lions' clear RB1 last year, and he's also taken on the lead duties in the red zone, which was Montgomery's specialty. Given McCarthy is coming back and the Vikings are scuffling already, this may turn into a game the Lions take full control of. If that's the case, Gibbs should see plenty of work, and he can score from one yard out or 99 yards out -- he's that dynamic.