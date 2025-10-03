The Los Angeles Chargers were stellar through the first three weeks of 2025, going 3-0 with wins over the Chiefs, Raiders and Broncos. But Jim Harbaugh's squad stumbled to an unexpected foe -- the New York Giants -- last week in a 21-18 loss. Justin Herbert and Co. will look to get back on track this week against a Washington Commanders side that should have quarterback Jayden Daniels back in the mix after he missed the last two weeks with a knee injury.

Top Commanders vs. Chargers anytime touchdown scorer props:

After a year away, Keenan Allen is back with the Chargers, and he and Herbert have rekindled their connection. Allen already has 24 catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns through the first four games of 2025. Allen had his worst game of the year in last week's loss to the Giants with five catches for 37 yards, and it was the first time this season he failed to find the end zone. Washington allows the sixth-most passing yards per game in the league, so Allen should have plenty of chances to get open and find the end zone.

When Austin Ekeler went down, many expected rookie offseason standout Jacory Croskey-Merritt to take over as the team's lead back. The Commanders, however, have still opted for a timeshare in the backfield, and Chris Rodriguez, who was a healthy scratch for Weeks 1 and 2, has averaged 21 snaps per game the last two weeks, right in line with Croskey-Merritt. At 224 pounds, Rodriguez profiles as more of a short-yardage back than the 208-pound rookie, so he may be the go-to guy near the goal line. Rodriguez has more rushing attempts and a higher yards per carry than Croskey-Merritt over the last two weeks as well, which is worth monitoring.