Sunday Night Football in Week 7 will feature two of the best running backs in the NFL with Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson and San Francisco 49ers lead back Christian McCaffrey in action. Robinson and McCaffrey are big favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to find the endzone in primetime but bettors can target other players as anytime touchdown scorers to get more value from their wagers.

Here's a look at some of the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Falcons vs. 49ers with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Falcons vs. 49ers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Kendrick Bourne (+175)

Bourne is coming off one of the best two-game stretches of his career, logging 142 yards in back-to-back weeks. The 49ers continue to involve him in the offense, though the return of George Kittle and Jauan Jennings might mitigate his workload. Still, Bourne should be involved in most of the snaps offensively and might be able to find the endzone even if he sees less targets overall.

Tyler Allgeier (+195)

Robinson will get most of the carries for Atlanta. However, the Falcons do like to involve Allgeier in the redzone and occasionally do have both running backs on the field at the same time. Allgeier has found the endzone in three of the last four games and will at least get some opportunities to hit paydirt on Sunday.