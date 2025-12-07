The NFC North is tight at the top once again, but it's the Chicago Bears who enter Week 14 with the division's best record at 9-3. The Green Bay Packers are right behind them at 8-3-1, and the winner of this weekend's matchup will take control of the division with four weeks to go. Chicago has won five in a row, most recently taking down the Eagles last Friday, and the Packers are winners of three in a row and are coming off a big Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions.

Both offenses rank in the top 10 in points per game this season, which means we should see some fireworks on Sunday. With that in mind, who are the best bets to find the end zone in this Bears vs. Packers matchup? We've selected one player for each team as an anytime touchdown scorer with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For more tips and advice on placing NFL bets, check out our NFL betting guide. And be sure to visit the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Bears-Packers for more analysis, including prop recommendations and expert picks.

Top Bears vs. Packers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Kyle Monangai (+195)

Monangai is starting to emerge as the primary option in Chicago's backfield over D'Andre Swift. The rookie has 34 rushes to Swift's 26 over the last two weeks, and Monangai has rushing touchdowns in each of the Bears' last four games. Swift is still a massive part of Chicago's offense as Ben Johnson aims to have a two-back system like he had in Detroit, but Monangai is getting a considerable amount of touches and looks, especially in the red zone. Both backs may score, but Monangai offers slightly more value at this point than Swift.

Christian Watson (+160)

Whether it's Fantasy Football or NFL player props, figuring out which Packers receiver is the guy to back can be tough. That's still the case this year, but Watson appears to be heating up and emerging as Jordan Love's go-to target. Watson has played six games this year since returning from a torn ACL and after catching eight passes across his first three games played, he has 13 receptions over his last three games with at least four receptions in each of those games. More importantly, Watson has three touchdown receptions over the Packers' last three contests. There are a lot of mouths to feed in this offense, but Watson is the most dynamic receiver Green Bay has and it's clear Love is making him a priority. That's a good combination against a defense that's 22nd against the pass and 25th in scoring defense.