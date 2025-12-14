The Detroit Lions have fallen into third place in the NFC North and need to scramble to get back into the playoffs, but they'll have a tough task when they visit the Rams in Week 15. The NFL is an unforgiving beast, and Matthew Stafford and the Rams will be hungry to grab a win to fend off the surging Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West standings. Which players in Los Angeles vs. Detroit look like the best anytime touchdown scorer picks in Week 15? We've identified two strong plays.

We've selected one player from each team to back on the DraftKings anytime TD odds board. For more NFL betting tips and advice, check out our NFL betting guide. And be sure to check out the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Rams vs. Lions, along with expert picks for all NFL games.

Top Rams vs. Lions anytime touchdown scorer props:

Kyren Williams anytime TD

Los Angeles is an odd team to try to find anytime TD value with, as so many of the usual suspects are at minus odds on the board. We'll take the cheapest of the trio (along with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua), as Williams has five scores in his last five outings. Blake Corum (+175) is the other option worth considering. We'll go with the lead back here, but Corum could also be a decent shout after scoring three times in his last two games for his first touchdowns since September.

Jameson Williams anytime TD

As good as the Rams are up front, the Los Angeles defense is in the middle of the pack when it comes to defending the pass. This feels like the sort of game where Dan Campbell will want to come out swinging with an early haymaker, and Williams is the human personification of a haymaker. One of the best deep-ball threats in the league, Williams should be quite live to real off a big play for a score. Campbell will get the whole offense involved, and Williams is good value at this price.