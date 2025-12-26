The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers are both hoping to make some noise in the postseason, with Houston clinching a playoff spot with a win in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season. The Chargers have already locked up a playoff spot but are still in the mix for the AFC West division title. This is a good measuring stick for both squads and plenty of star players will be on the field for this high-stakes conference clash, so who should you back to find paydirt in the anytime touchdown scorer market?

We're looking at the best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Texans vs. Chargers with odds from DraftKings. For a full game forecast for Texans vs. Chargers and more NFL player prop recommendations, check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Texans vs. Chargers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Woody Marks anytime TD

Marks didn't suit up in Week 16 despite logging a limited practice to close the week and being listed as questionable, but there's reason to believe he'll be good to go in Week 17. The Chargers have been a strong unit guarding against the pass, but they've been susceptible to giving up some big runs here and there. Marks is explosive enough to break one or two big runs, and the Texans will give him plenty of touches if he is healthy enough to go.

Ladd McConkey anytime TD

The Texans have a great defense, too, which means the Chargers will likely have to focus on longer drives instead of looking for explosive plays. That should result in more looks for McConkey, who is coming off a solid game against the Cowboys where he scored a touchdown on a wheel route. The slot receiver should thrive in this matchup as Houston's top defenders guard the boundary, meaning he's a strong pick as an anytime touchdown scorer.