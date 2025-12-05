First place in the AFC North is up for grabs in Week 14 when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens square off in a battle of 6-6 teams. The Steelers have lost two in a row and three of four while the Ravens have won five of six after a rough 1-5 start to the year. Pittsburgh has had a lot of success stopping Baltimore's offense behind Lamar Jackson in recent years, but the Steelers' defense has been one of the worst units in football this year. Which trend will end in Week 14?

Top Steelers vs. Ravens anytime touchdown scorer props:

Jaylen Warren (+180)

Aaron Rodgers is beat up and is coming off a rough showing against the Bills, so you know the Steelers will try and lean on the run game as much as they can. Warren isn't the flashiest back by any means but he's been finding the end zone of late, scoring four times over the team's last five games. Kenneth Gainwell will get some looks, too, but it's clear this is still Warren's backfield. Plus, Baltimore ranks 26th against the run in 2025.

Lamar Jackson (+280)

Normally, Mike Tomlin's defense makes life miserable for Jackson. Jackson is 3-5 against the Steelers and has completed less than 58% of his passes. He has had success running the ball with 330 yards in those eight games, but he's yet to find the end zone that way. Well, the Steelers' defense is a mess in basically every way, including against the run (28th in rushing yards allowed per game). The Ravens need Jackson to get rolling in order to take control of the AFC North and this is the best chance he may ever have against a Tomlin-led Steelers team to really explode with his legs.