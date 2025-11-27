There's a little extra for Cincinnati fans to be thankful for this year as at long last, Joe Burrow returns from injury on Thanksgiving to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the Turkey Day nightcap. The Ravens (6-5) have won five straight to climb above .500 and move back into the NFL postseason picture, while the Bengals (3-8) are hoping to make a late push with Burrow back in the fold. Which anytime touchdown scorer props should you consider for this Thanksgiving showdown? We've identified two noteworthy options.

We'll break down our favorite anytime touchdown scorer bets for Ravens vs. Bengals, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. If you're looking for a full game forecast for Ravens vs. Bengals and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Top Ravens vs. Bengals anytime touchdown scorer props:

Mark Andrews (+100)

This isn't exactly the boldest pick. The veteran tight end leads the team in receiving scores and has the shortest odds of any Baltimore pass-catcher. But given how stingy the Ravens are with distributing the ball to other receivers in the end zone and Derrick Henry's -230 price, Andrews feels like the right pick. A win is a win and as much as I'd like to pick Zay Flowers to finally catch a touchdown, an Andrews selection is also far more likely to return winnings.

Andrei Iosivas (+300)

With Tee Higgins sidelined with a concussion, Iosivas will step in as Ja'Marr Chase's second fiddle. Iosivas has proven he can play some ball when given the opportunity and given how much attention Chase attracts from opposing secondaries, it wouldn't be surprising to see Burrow throw something Iosivas' way. This feels like good value.