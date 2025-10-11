The Cincinnati Bengals will be making a change at quarterback after trading for Joe Flacco, and Flacco has beaten Cincy's next opponent, the Green Bay Packers, already this year during his time with the Cleveland Browns. Green Bay is coming off a bye while the Bengals deal with a new look under center, so who should you target for anytime touchdown scorer props in this matchup?

Before placing any bets, be sure to check out our NFL betting guide for NFL betting tips and strategies, including on anytime touchdown scorers.

We'll be using DraftKings Sportsbook odds for these anytime touchdown scorer props for Bengals vs. Packers. Here's the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast Bengals-Packers, including more player props.

Top Bengals vs. Packers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Ja'Marr Chase (+185)

Jake Browning wasn't it for the Bengals with Joe Burrow out, so they turn to a new Joe in Flacco, who's been around the block once or twice. As we've seen with many top receivers, it really doesn't matter who's under center for Chase, as he can take games over from anywhere on the field. He had two touchdowns last week and three with Browning at quarterback, so he should be fine with Flacco throwing him passes. And Flacco is wise enough to know that Cincy's best path to a win is to pepper Chase with targets.

Matthew Golden (+180)

Golden started slow with just two catches over his first two games, but he caught nine passes over the Packers' final two games ahead of their Week 5 bye, including five for 58 in that wacky Week 4 tie with the Dallas Cowboys. The only constant in Green Bay's offense is Josh Jacobs at running back. On any given week it may be a different top contributor in the passing game, as we saw with Romeo Doubs catching three touchdowns against the Cowboys. At some point though, Golden will get more involved. Plus, the Packers are coming off the bye, so Matt LaFleur and Co. have had ample time to prepare for getting Golden more looks.