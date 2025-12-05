The AFC South is one of the NFL's tightest, as two straight losses by the Indianapolis Colts and three straight wins by the Jacksonville Jaguars have the two clubs tied atop the division's standings. The teams play the first of two meetings this season when they clash in Jacksonville this Sunday. The game will have serious playoff implications and is sure to be tightly contested. But which players represent the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for this Week 14 showdown? We've identified two strong options at DraftKings.

For more advice on anytime touchdown scorer props, be sure to check out our NFL betting guide. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Colts vs. Jaguars for analysis, expert picks and more.

Top Colts vs. Jaguars anytime touchdown scorer props:

Bhayshul Tuten (+175)

Tuten has scored in two of his last three games and three of his last five. Even if he hasn't overtaken Travis Etienne as the top back in the Jacksonville offense (a development that seemingly always feels just around the corner), Tuten has proven he can provide offense out of the backfield. With Etienne's price at -105, Tuten provides a much more appealing option.

Michael Pittman (+205)

The top wideout in what's been a robust Indianapolis offense, Pittman has logged seven touchdowns in 12 games. While Jonathan Taylor is obviously the true force of nature for the Colts, Pittman has been a big beneficiary of Daniel Jones' breakout. The Indy quarterback is playing through a leg injury and hasn't been quite as fearsome of late, but we're also not about to jump on a -255 price for Taylor. Pittman should be able to cook against what's been a below-average Jacksonville pass defense.