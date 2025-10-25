Two AFC South rivals going in very different directions face off in Week 8 when the 6-1 Indianapolis Colts host the 1-6 Tennessee Titans. The Colts have been maybe the best story in the NFL thus far as Daniel Jones is enjoying a career resurgence in Indy, Jonathan Taylor is a touchdown machine and the defense is quietly among the league's best. As for Tennessee, head coach Brian Callahan was fired last week and the roster is in pretty rough shape around 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

Taylor has found the end zone 10 times on the ground so far, tops in the NFL. Jones also has four rushing scores along with 10 passing touchdowns as he has been one of the league's best quarterbacks through Week 7. Tennessee, meanwhile, can't find the end zone much at all, with just six offensive touchdowns this season. With all that in mind, who are the best anytime touchdown bets for this AFC South clash?

We'll be using DraftKings Sportsbook odds for anytime touchdown scorer props for Titans vs. Colts.

Top Titans vs. Colts anytime touchdown scorer props:

Michael Pittman Jr. (+140)

Taylor has done a lot of the scoring for Indy with 11 total touchdowns, but Pittman has quietly been one of the NFL's best receivers this season as a go-to target for Jones. Even with rookie Tyler Warren being such a key part of the Colts' offense, Pittman has been stellar so far with 35 catches for 351 yards and five touchdowns. He ranks 16th in receptions and fifth in receiving touchdowns in the NFL this year. These teams faced off earlier already and Pittman had six catches and a touchdown. He should have that kind of production again on Sunday.

Gunnar Helm (+425)

If you're unfamiliar with Helm, it's OK. He's a rookie tight end who was a standout at Texas and was selected in the fourth round of this year's draft. He's been a steady producer so far, catching 17 passes for 149 yards. Helm hasn't found the end zone yet, but then again, the Titans have just four passing touchdowns this year. Ward had a career-high 255 passing yards last week, and Tennessee figures to be down again in this one, making passing scores more appealing than rushing ones. Helm has at least four catches and five targets in two of his last three games, so Ward is looking his way. The odds are long for a reason, but Helm is an intriguing option here on a Titans offense that has a lot to sort out.