The Houston Texans have shaken off a dreadfully cold start to the season to move to 8-5 amid a five-game winning streak, and they are right on the heels of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South title. Their Week 15 opponents, the Arizona Cardinals, are in a completely different situation as they've dropped five in a row and are just 3-10 entering Week 15. The Texans will look to keep moving up the standings as they aim for their third AFC South title in a row, while all the Cardinals can do is try and play spoiler in what's been a lost season of sorts in the desert.

The records aren't the only thing these teams do not have in common, as the Texans boast the No. 1 defense in the league in both yards and points allowed per game, while the Cardinals rank in the bottom 10 in both of those categories. With that in mind, which players should you be targeting for NFL anytime touchdown scorer player props for this matchup? We've picked one player for each side we think has value to cash in on Sunday, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Be sure to take a look at our NFL betting guide for more tips and advice on placing NFL bets like anytime touchdown scorer props, and also make sure to visit the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Cardinals-Texans for more analysis, including prop recommendations and expert picks.

Top Cardinals vs. Texans anytime touchdown scorer props:

Michael Wilson (+180)

Wilson has 712 receiving yards this year, and 481 of them have come across the last four weeks. Wilson clearly has earned Jacoby Brissett's confidence, and he's making the most of his opportunities. The young receiver is also coming off a two-touchdown outing against a Rams defense that's third in points per game and 13th in yards per game, so Wilson has shown he can succeed against great defenses. This Houston unit is a different challenge, but when you're hot, you're hot, and that's certainly the case with Wilson right now.

Nico Collins (-105)

Collins and the entire Texans offense got off to a slower start to the 2025 season as that side of the ball struggled mightily to complement the team's elite defense. The unit has gotten rolling of late, and Collins has been a big reason why. The star receiver has had at least 55 yards in each of his last six games, with at least 90 in four of those contests. Collins has just one touchdown over that span, but he has at least eight targets in six of his last seven games, so the volume and overall production is there for him to find the end zone. Plus, Arizona has allowed four touchdown passes to opposing wide receivers over the last three weeks.