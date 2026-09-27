Week 3 of the NFL regular season presents a ton of notable matchups, which also means plenty of NFL betting opportunities available. That's especially true on Sunday, with 13 games across the day ahead of Sunday Night Football. NFL player prop betting is always an exciting bet type, and anytime touchdown props are arguably the most popular selections you can make at the best betting apps. Make anytime touchdown scorer picks of your own with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

With 13 NFL games across the early and late afternoon, there are a lot of anytime touchdown scorer bets available at the best sports betting sites. We've selected five anytime TD bets for Sunday's day games, including two superstar receivers. Odds for these prop bets are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For even more NFL betting analysis, make sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say, as well as SportsLine's experts.

NFL Week 3 anytime touchdown scorer props:

Chuba Hubbard anytime TD (-130)

There was speculation Hubbard would lose time to Jonathon Brooks this year, as he did with Rico Dowdle in 2025, but that has not been the case. This has been Hubbard's backfield as he has 27 total touches and a 68% snap share. Add in that Brooks is injured and Hubbard has three touchdowns already and it's clear that the Oklahoma State product will be a focal point of a Carolina offense that's off to a great start to 2026. Hubbard gets a nice matchup with Cleveland, which even after a win in Tampa Bay is projected to be one of the NFL's worst teams. The Browns haven't allowed a touchdown to a running back yet, but Bucky Irving just had 93 total yards against them.

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De'Von Achane anytime TD (+170)

The Dolphins have one playmaker, and it's Achane. The star running back is a bright spot on what's been an awful Miami offense to date. The team is giving him the ball quite a bit with 38 touches for 169 total yards thus far, but he hasn't found the end zone. But the Dolphins as a whole have two touchdowns this season. A matchup in Kansas City is a tough test for Achane and Co., but Jonathan Taylor rushed for two scores last week. Achane is simply too explosive to be kept out of the end zone for much longer, especially with his workload.

Zay Flowers anytime TD (+120)

All signs point to Flowers' hamstring injury being a one-week deal, and that's good news for the Ravens and football bettors with a juicy matchup in Dallas next up. Flowers exploded for 150 yards and a score in Week 1 before getting hurt early in the second half. In Week 3, Flowers and Co. face a Dallas defense that was the worst in football last year and doesn't appear to be much better in 2026. Flowers could have one of the biggest games of any receiver in Week 3.

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Ja'Marr Chase anytime TD (+145)

Chase shook off a two-catch, 12-yard outing in Week 1 with 75 yards and two scores in Week 2. He and the Bengals now face a familiar foe in Pittsburgh, which is fresh off a rough 20-3 loss to New England. Chase has dominated the Steelers thus far in his career with 687 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. Joe Burrow made it a point to get him the ball in Week 2, so why change things up for Week 3? We're getting good odds at this price as well.

Hunter Henry anytime TD (+275)

We've got to give tight ends love as well, and Henry is a very talented one. The Jaguars allowed a tight end touchdown to Denver last week, and with A.J. Brown out of action, the Patriots will certainly be leaning on Henry over the next few weeks. Henry has eight catches thus far and scored seven times last year. Look for Drake Maye to connect with the veteran tight end on Sunday.

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